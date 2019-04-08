

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Police Service confirms one person is in police custody following an investigation into reports of a man carrying a shotgun through a Canadian Tire in the city’s northeast.

Officers responded to the store in Pacific Place Mall, the 3500 block of 8 Avenue Northeast, late Monday morning.

Employees used the public address system to warn customers and order them out of the store.

CPS officials say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested quickly. Police have not indicated whether the suspect has been charged.