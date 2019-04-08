CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspect arrested following reports of armed man in Canadian Tire store
A CPS member outside the Canadian Tire in Pacific Place Mall during the investigation into reports of a man armed with a shotgun inside
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 10:32PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service confirms one person is in police custody following an investigation into reports of a man carrying a shotgun through a Canadian Tire in the city’s northeast.
Officers responded to the store in Pacific Place Mall, the 3500 block of 8 Avenue Northeast, late Monday morning.
Employees used the public address system to warn customers and order them out of the store.
CPS officials say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested quickly. Police have not indicated whether the suspect has been charged.