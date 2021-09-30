Suspect arrested following robbery at business in north Lethbridge

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police say they've arrested a man in connection with a robbery that occurred at a business on Wednesday.

Officials say they were contacted by an employee of the business, located in the 1700 block of 23 Street North, at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The caller told police the robbery involved a lone male, who fled the area on foot.

Police, along with K9 units, conducted an investigation that led them to a home in the 1300 block of 23 Street North.

An individual inside the home was arrested without further incident and remains in custody at this time.

No charges have been laid so far.