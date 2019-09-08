Suspect arrested following 'sexually-motivated' break-ins in the southeast
Paul Barrett, 20, was arrested in connection with two break and enters on September 8, 2019. (Supplied)
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 6:57PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2019 8:55AM MDT
Police have apprehended a man in connection with what they are calling "sexually-motivated" break and enters at two homes in Calgary.
Investigators say they were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. after a female resident woke up to discover a man standing in her bedroom at about 6:30 a.m. The suspect fled when she woke up.
A few hours later, at 12:30 p.m., a woman inside a home in the 1800 block of 42 Street S.E. was getting out of the shower when she saw a unknown man. The suspect fled from the scene when she confronted him.
A subsequent investigation has identified the suspect in both incidents as Paul Barrett, 20, of Calgary.
Police officials confirm Barrett was located in downtown Calgary on Sunday night.