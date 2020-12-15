CALGARY -- Calgary police have arrested a suspect on second-degree murder charges in connection to a September homicide in the city's northeast.

Justin Malcolm Sutherland, 33, was arrested Monday in Edmonton on second-degree murder charges and theft of a motor vehicle which was stolen during the homicide.

Mid-afternoon on Monday, Sept. 21, police responded to a call about a man in medical distress on the steps of a home in the 4800 block of First St. N.E.

Medical aid was provided, but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

It is believed the man was stabbed an hour and a half earlier in the same area.

An autopsy was required to identify the victim as 35-year-old Dustin Kusch of Calgary.

CCTV footage showed two individuals near the scene. Police were able to identify the individuals because of tips from the public.

The two individuals are believed to know each other, but police are unsure of a specific motive for the attack, which remains under investigation.

Police believe the suspect stole the victim's vehicle when fleeing the scene.

Sutherland will appear in court on Dec. 17.

Calgary police also thanked Edmonton police for their assistance in locating the suspect.