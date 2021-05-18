CALGARY -- RCMP confirm the search for the suspect in a central Alberta attack earlier this month has been arrested.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Ian Cameron in connection with a May 1 assault involving a weapon in the village of Delburne, Alta., approximately 35 kilometres east of Red Deer.

Late Tuesday morning, officials confirmed Cameron had been located and arrested.

This is not the first time RCMP has sought Cameron as part of an assault investigation. In October 2020, warrants were issued for him after a woman was assaulted and held against her will on a drive from Calgary to Delburne.