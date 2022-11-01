Suspect charged after allegedly threatening staff at Innisfail bar at gunpoint

A 24-year-old Red Deer County man faces weapon and threat charges after he allegedly returned to an Innisfail bar with a gun after a weekend fight.

RCMP members responded to a bar on Sunday following reports of an armed man threatening staff at gunpoint.

The man fled prior to the arrival of police.

The RCMP investigation determined the man has been in a fight at the bar, left and returned with a gun.

Officers searched the man's home in Red Deer County on Halloween, arrested him and seized multiple guns.

Landon David Aris has been charged with:

Pointing a firearm;

Uttering threats;

Assault with a weapon; and,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Aris was released from custody with condition ahead of his Nov. 16 appearance in Red Deer provincial court.