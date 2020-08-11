CALGARY -- A 19-year-old man faces several charges in connection with an armed robbery in High River in July.

In the late evening hours of July 12, a masked man entered the Circle K store in the 600 block of Fifth Street S.E. holding what appeared to be a firearm. The man allegedly threatened the clerk with the weapon and proceeded to demand cash and cigarettes.

During the ordeal, the employee was allegedly struck with the firearm, kicked and had bear spray discharged in their face.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. The worker received medical treatment from EMS for their injuries.

RCMP officials confirm Elijah Hamilton has been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery. The charges against the 19-year-old include:

Robbery with a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Hamilton has been released from custody ahead of his Aug. 21 appearance in Okotoks provincial court.