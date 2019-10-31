CALGARY – A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation into the sexual assault of a realtor at an open house in McKenzie Lake in June.

A man visited the open house at a home in the 800 block of McKenzie Drive Southeast on the afternoon of Saturday, June 22 and allegedly sexually assaulted the realtor.

Police responded to the home but the suspect had fled.

The investigation into the incident was aided by tips submitted to Crime Stoppers as well as surveillance video gathered from the neighbourhood and a suspect was identified.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, officers arrested 39-year-old Calgarian Parthasarthi Ramakrishnan. The accused, who has been charged with one count of sexual assault, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.

According to police, the attack is believed to have been random as the victim and the accused did not know one another.