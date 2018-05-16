CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspect charged after suspected explosive device found in stolen truck near CrossIron Mills
Suspicious device, believed to be explosive, found in a stolen pickup truck in the parking lot of CrossIron Mills (RCMP)
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 1:50PM MDT
A 29-year-old Calgary man faces a number of charges following the police pursuit of a stolen truck on Monday afternoon and the recovery of a suspected explosive device.
At approximately 4:15 p.m. on May 14, 2018, CPS ground units, RCMP units and the Calgary Police Services HAWCS helicopter tracked a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck into the parking lot of CrossIron Mills.
The driver of the stolen truck was arrested without incident but a search of the vehicle revealed what appeared to be an explosive device.
Members of the RCMP explosive disposal unit were deployed to the scene and disposed of the ‘smoke-type canister’.
As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Justin Gordon Denison of Calgary faces eleven charges including:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts)
- Possession of break and enter tools
- Mischief to property
- Failing to comply with court order (two counts)
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. RCMP have not releaed the date for Denison's next court appearance.