A 29-year-old Calgary man faces a number of charges following the police pursuit of a stolen truck on Monday afternoon and the recovery of a suspected explosive device.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on May 14, 2018, CPS ground units, RCMP units and the Calgary Police Services HAWCS helicopter tracked a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck into the parking lot of CrossIron Mills.

The driver of the stolen truck was arrested without incident but a search of the vehicle revealed what appeared to be an explosive device.

Members of the RCMP explosive disposal unit were deployed to the scene and disposed of the ‘smoke-type canister’.

As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Justin Gordon Denison of Calgary faces eleven charges including:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts)

Possession of break and enter tools

Mischief to property

Failing to comply with court order (two counts)

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. RCMP have not releaed the date for Denison's next court appearance.