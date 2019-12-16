LETHBRIDGE -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a weekend attack that sent one man to hospital with multiple facial fractures.

Lethbridge Police Service members were called to the 3500 block of Sylvan Road S. in the early morning hours of Saturday after blood was found in and around an apartment building.

A 51-year-old man who was bleeding profusely from his head was found inside a suite and transported to hospital.

Police determined the man had been involved in an argument Friday night that escalated into a fight. A suspect was identified and arrested at his home without incident.

Mitchell Jedidiah Chambers, 41, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. He has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court date on Jan. 30.