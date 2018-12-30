CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspect charged in armed robbery of Balzac gas station
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 6:48PM MST
Airdrie RCMP say a 20-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Saturday afternoon.
Police say a suspect entered the Balzac Gas Station at about 3:12 p.m. on December 29 and pointed an airsoft pistol at the clerk, demanding money.
The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and ended up fleeing in a vehicle.
Tips from the public led RCMP to the suspect’s vehicle a short time later in the community of Luxstone in Airdrie.
The suspect was arrested without incident.
Cody Madigan, 20, faces five charges, including:
- robbery with a firearm
- using a fiream while committing an offence
- pointing a firearm
Madigan has been released on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on January 31, 2019.