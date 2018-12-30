Airdrie RCMP say a 20-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a suspect entered the Balzac Gas Station at about 3:12 p.m. on December 29 and pointed an airsoft pistol at the clerk, demanding money.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and ended up fleeing in a vehicle.

Tips from the public led RCMP to the suspect’s vehicle a short time later in the community of Luxstone in Airdrie.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

Cody Madigan, 20, faces five charges, including:

robbery with a firearm

using a fiream while committing an offence

pointing a firearm

Madigan has been released on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on January 31, 2019.