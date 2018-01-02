A 49-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection with a violent carjacking on Northmount Drive on January 1.

Police were called to the scene, outside a Subway restaurant on Northmount Drive N.W., at about noon on January 1 for reports of a carjacking.

Police say that the victim was inside his car when a man approached him and allegedly pulled him out of the vehicle.

The suspect ran over the victim, a man in his 40s, as he fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition and a suspect was arrested a short time later.

Daniel Everett Burt, 49, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and hit and run causing bodily harm.

There is no word on a court date.