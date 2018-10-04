A 36-year-old man of no-fixed address has been charged in connection with a September assault in the East Village that left one man dead.

In the late evening hours of Friday, September 21, officers responded to the Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre following reports of an attack. A severely injured man was transported by ambulance to hospital in life-threatening condition and a suspect was arrested on scene.

The victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday, October 4 and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, October 5. Police have identified the deceased as 63-year-old Vinh Duc Chung.

On Thursday, Tyler Scott Ryan Lindsay was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the assault on Chung. Investigators have not determined if the accused and victim were known to one another or what prompted the fatal attack.

Lindsay is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and CPS officials anticipate his charge will be upgraded to second-degree murder.