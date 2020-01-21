CALGARY -- A 26-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the suspected beating death of a 40-year-old man near the Whitehorn Safeway in July.

Officers were flagged down by a citizen near the Safeway gas bar at the intersection of 36th Street and 32nd Avenue N.E. on the afternoon of July 18, 2019 following the discovery of a severely injured man.

The victim was transported to hospital where his condition deteriorated. He died 11 days later on July 29.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Darrin Thomas Amond of Calgary.

On Tuesday, Calgary Police Service officials confirmed Jeremy Whincup, 26, of Calgary has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Amond's death.

Whincup remains in custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Jan. 31.