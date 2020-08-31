CALGARY -- A 20-year-old man has been charged for his alleged role in a deadly Friday night shooting as the search continues for two other suspects.

Dennis Wong faces two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of party to the offence of an attempted murder. Wong is set to appear in court Thursday.

Police identified the victims as Abas Ahmed Ibrahim, 27 and Mohamed Khalid Shaikh, 19.

Officers were called to the area of Sandarac Place N.W., in the community of Sandstone, around 8:40 p.m. on Friday for reports of shots fired.

First responders found Shaikh and Ibrahim dead inside a vehicle. Autopsies were performed Monday.

A third victim, an 18-year-old man, was found outside the vehicle and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking to identify two suspects and have released photos of the people believed to be connected to the shooting.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said police believe two groups arranged to meet "for an illegal purpose" on Friday night when the shooting happened.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identities of the suspects to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.