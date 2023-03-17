Suspect charged in downtown CTrain station double stabbing

A 22-year-old man faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with Wednesday morning's double stabbing at the Fourth Street LRT station.

Officers were called to the downtown CTrain station shortly before 6:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

A suspect was arrested by peace officers a short distance away and subsequently charged.

The LRT station was closed for several hours during the police investigation.

William John Abbott was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.