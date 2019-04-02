A Siksika man has been charged nearly a year-and-a-half after a woman was fatally struck on a highway on the Nation.

According to Gleichen RCMP, 52-year-old Mariam Raweater was walking in the middle of Highway 901 on November 28, 2017 when she was hit by a passing vehicle and left to die. The driver failed to stop and investigators later found the suspect vehicle abandoned at an undisclosed location.

On Friday, March 29, 2019, 25-year-old Justin Lee Cutter was identified as the suspect and subsequently arrested.

Cutter has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and remains in police custody. He is scheduled to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on Thursday, April 18, 2019.