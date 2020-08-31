CALGARY -- A 20-year-old man has been charged for his alleged role in a deadly Friday night shooting as the search continues for two other suspects.

Dennis Wong faces two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of party to the offence of an attempted murder. Wong is set to appear in court Thursday.

On Aug. 28, 2020, police were called to Sandarac Place N.W., in the community of Sandstone, around 8:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers found a 19-year-old man and a 27-year-old man dead in a vehicle. Autopsies are scheduled to be conducted Monday.

A third victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking to identify two suspects and have released photos of the people believed to be connected to the shooting.

Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta with the Calgary Police Service homicide unit will provide an update to the media Monday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identities of the suspects to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.