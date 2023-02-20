Suspect charged in Lethbridge domestic assault attack on woman

A 29-year-old man faces assault and sexual assault charges following an attack at a Lethbridge home on Sunday.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block in Florence Ho Leong Crescent North in Legacy Ridge late Sunday morning for a domestic assault call. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during a brief police standoff.

The suspect was arrested shortly before 12:45 p.m. and the victim was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment. The severity of her injuries was not disclosed.

The accused, whose name has not been released to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with: