A 48-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection with the theft of automated teller machines from numerous businesses in December and January.

Guy Stewart of Calgary was arrested by the Calgary Police Service on Thursday, January 31 in connection with recent ATM thefts in:

Calgary

Irricana

Beiseker

Three Hills

Okotoks

Chestermere

Airdrie

Crossfield

Strathmore

“This investigation resulted from old-fashioned police work, lots of hours and communication amongst several different detachments” said Corporal Jared Spencer of the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Team in a statement released Friday afternoon. “This showcases the type of success our team is focused on.”

Stewart faces 40 charges including:

Break-and-enter to a business (ten counts)

Wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence (nine counts)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (three counts)

Failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance (16 counts)

The accused has also been charged in connection with a police pursuit in the High River area.

Stewart remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Wednesday, February 6.