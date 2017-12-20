A man who was captured on camera taking packages from the front steps of home in the city’s northeast last week has been charged with theft.

Deanna Brousseau was expecting a package last Wednesday and heard what she thought was the delivery person at her door.

When she opened the door she found nothing there so she checked her CCTV footage and confirmed that the packages were delivered at 10:36 a.m. by a Canada Post employee.

A few minutes later, a man appeared on the porch and was captured by the camera as he swiped a number of packages.

On Tuesday, police were notified after a woman saw a person in the community who matched the description of the man believed responsible for the theft.

Police found the man walking through an alley in the 300 block of Coventry Road N.E. and he was taken into custody.

David Brunelle, 27, is charged with one count of theft under $5,000.

Brunelle is expected to appear in court on the charge on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2017.