The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man died while in custody following a hit-and-run crash in northeast Calgary.

Police were called to 52nd Street and McKnight Blvd. about 3:40 a.m. following the crash, which sent a pedestrian in his 40s to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police located a suspect vehicle soon after at 68th Street and 32nd Avenue N.E. and a struggle ensued as officers attempted to take the driver into custody.

“Immediately upon arrest, the driver appeared to go into medical distress and was subsequently transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” reads a police statement.

“The cause of death is not known at this time.”

Several roads in the area are closed as a result.

A reminder for commuters, the EB lanes of Mcknight are closed between 52 & 68 Street NE. Police asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate a hit and run. #yyc #calgary @CTVMorningYYC pic.twitter.com/bb1IrQG8Jc — Jaclyn Brown (@CTVJaclynBrown) May 1, 2019

The eastbound lanes of McKnight Blvd. have been closed between 52nd street and 68th Street N.E, along with 32nd Avenue between 64th Street and 68th Street N.E.

68th Street is also closed between McKnight Blvd. and 32nd Avenue N.E.

UPDATE: EB McKnight Bv b/w 52 St and 68 St NE, the road is closed due to an ongoing incident. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/OoIMyokkHP — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) May 1, 2019

Police say the roads could remain closed for several hours as members of the collision reconstruction unit investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.