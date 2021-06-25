CALGARY -- A suspect in an alleged hate crime in downtown Calgary has turned himself into police.

A woman from a racialized community reported someone threatened her while she was getting a package from the lobby of her residence in the 700 block of Third Avenue S.W. on the evening on June 13.

Police released a photo of a suspect earlier this week.

Matthew Ryan, 30, is charged with one count of uttering threats. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

Evidence of hate-motivated bias is considered by the court after a person is found guilty of a connected crime and is considered to be an aggravating factor during sentencing.