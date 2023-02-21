Suspect in armed Calgary casino robberies arrested after being tracked by HAWCS
A 62-year-old Calgary man faces charges in connection with an armed robbery at a northeast casino, and investigators believe he's responsible for at least two other casino heists.
Officers were called to the ACE Casino Airport in the late hours of Feb. 15 after a man, who claimed to be armed with a gun, robbed the casino of an undisclosed amount of cash.
A HAWCS (Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety) crew tracked the suspect vehicle from above to the Deerfoot City parking lot where the robbery suspect appeared to change his clothes before driving off.
Ground units followed the suspect vehicle from the community of Huntington Hills to the 500 block of McKnight Boulevard N.E. where the vehicle was stopped and the suspect was arrested.
Richard James Buckmire's charges include:
- Five counts of robbery with a restricted or prohibited weapon; and
- Three counts of wearing a disguise with intent.
CPS officials say it's believed Buckmire was also responsible for the Sept. 22, 2022 robbery of the Cash Casino on Blackfoot Trail S.E. and a January robbery of the Deerfoot Inn and Casino on 35th Street S.E.
Buckmire is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Most of the snow is down… now Calgary contends with the winter cold
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
Putin suspends Russia's only remaining major nuclear treaty with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty -- the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States -- sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land
During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada's maple syrup could be different this year, here's why
Fluctuating weather caught some maple syrup producers by surprise as the early season of sap collecting finished in late January due to the warm spell, giving this year's syrup a different taste and colour.
House committee to discuss expanding foreign election interference study
A parliamentary committee is set to meet today to discuss expanding its study into foreign election interference.
Daring dog jumps into water and scuffles with 12-foot hammerhead shark in The Bahamas
Passengers on a boat tour in The Bahamas witnessed a dramatic moment when a daring dog dove from a nearby dock and tried to jump on the back of a hammerhead shark.
Edmonton
-
Known drug dealer and supplier charged in Fort McMurray drug bust: police
Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Fort McMurray. Police say about $20,300 worth of cocaine and cash was seized.
-
Edmonton school prepares 3,000 pancakes for Shrove Tuesday
Teachers and parent volunteers at Christ the King School prepared 3,000 pancakes in honour of Shrove Tuesday.
-
Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner
The owner of a Glenora condo unit says she is beyond frustrated after dealing with re-emerging cockroach issues for years, with local experts saying this specific species is considered rare to the Edmonton area.
Vancouver
-
1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision on Richmond highway
One person has died after two vehicles collided on a highway in Richmond Tuesday morning.
-
Youth stabbed by stranger near Metrotown, suspect at large: Burnaby RCMP
Investigators are working to identify the suspect in a random stabbing that sent a young man to hospital in Burnaby on Monday night.
-
5 hikers 'really lucky' to be safe after nighttime rescue on North Shore
Five hikers who got lost in North Vancouver Monday night are now safe, after they had to be rescued from Lynn Peak.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon
The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has been sold.
-
Recovery operation underway after vehicle drives into Lahave River: Bridgewater police
The Bridgewater Police Service and members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Teams are on site near the former Port of Bridgewater property in Bridgewater, N.S., Tuesday to carry out a recovery operation involving a vehicle.
-
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. First Nation to release results of search for unmarked graves at school site
A British Columbia First Nation is releasing the results of a preliminary search for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
'There is significant concern': Nanaimo RCMP say missing woman, 28, may be seriously injured
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old woman who is missing and may be seriously injured.
-
Mounties search for man who threw rocks, caused $2K in damage in Metchosin
Mounties are investigating after a man was caught on camera throwing rocks and causing thousands of dollars in damage at a property in Metchosin, B.C.
Toronto
-
Ontario man charged with murder after allegedly shooting intruder remanded into custody
A 22-year-old man who is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting an intruder inside his Milton home over the weekend made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.
-
Video shows moments sold-out luxury condo building partially collapses near Niagara, Ont.
Home surveillance footage shows the moments a 226-unit, five-storey luxury condo building being constructed in Welland, Ont., partially collapsed on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Ministry of Labour.
-
Doug Ford 'ghosted' people of Ottawa during Freedom Convoy, NDP alleges
Premier Doug Ford refused to answer questions in the legislature about a damning report outlining “Ontario’s absence” during the Freedom Convoy as the NDP accused him of “ghosting” the people of Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.
-
Vape stores selling candy to entice teens: Quebec anti-tobacco coalition
The Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control says specialized vaping stores in Montreal and Quebec City have revamped their establishments to sell exotic candies and beverages so they can attract minors looking for vape products.
Ottawa
-
Man shot dead in ByWard Market overnight; three arrested
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
-
Regulator freezes Highbridge Construction assets, suspends licence
The regulator in charge of home construction in Ontario is freezing the assets of an Ottawa company that abruptly shut down, leaving homeowners, contractors and employees in the lurch.
-
TRAVEL ADVISORY
TRAVEL ADVISORY | Whiteouts possible on a snowy Tuesday in Ottawa
Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning then flurries, at times heavy, beginning around noon.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate stabbing reported in Waterloo
A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, tears off wooden patio in Guelph
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say a stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a home in downtown Guelph on Saturday.
-
Kitchener pancake lunch raises over $40,000 for Child Witness Centre
An annual tradition that coincides with Shrove Tuesday was held at Bingemans to support the Child Witness Centre Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Ottawa contributing nearly $7 million for 33 affordable housing units in Saskatoon
The federal government is contributing $6.7 million to build at least 33 affordable housing units in Saskatoon.
-
Team Sask. adds 3 silver medals at Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan followed up its lone bronze medal with three silvers at the Canada Winter Games.
-
Saskatoon police charge 22-year-old with child pornography offences
The Saskatoon police arrested a 22-year-old man following an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation unit.
Northern Ontario
-
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
-
NEW
NEW | Laurentian University announces new spending to address maintenance deficit
Laurentian University has approved $8.4 million in spending on deferred maintenance this year.
-
Putin suspends Russia's only remaining major nuclear treaty with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty -- the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States -- sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba spending $1.4M to hire 10 more prosecutors
The provincial government is spending $1.4 million to hire 10 additional prosecutors to target violent organized crime and illegal gun trafficking.
-
Police looking for suspect believed to be responsible for two Mayfair Avenue stabbings
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a pair of stabbings that injured two women on the same street over the weekend, and believe they are linked.
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
Regina
-
'We're hoping we're not too late': YBID hopes to save mural amid SLGA sell-offs
As the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) facility on Broadway Street prepares to change hands, the future purchaser may have the ability to erase a local landmark.
-
Chief Cadmus Delorme appointed chairperson of Residential School Documents Advisory Committee
Chief Cadmus Delorme of Cowessess First Nation will serve as the chairperson of the new “Residential School Documents Advisory Committee.”
-
'This is a safe space': Regina pharmacy putting care before profit
It may look like any drug store, but the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy also serves as a community hub for those in need.