Police in Banff have arrested a 34-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a home invasion in the community earlier this month.

On January 23, a man broke into a residence in the town and attacked the homeowner with a pipe wrench.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other and a warrant was issued for Ryan Wilson in connection to the incident.

On Tuesday, Wilson turned himself in to police at the Canmore RCMP detachment, where he was arrested.

Police say exposure to the story in the media and through social channels prompted Wilson to surrender himself to police.

He is being held until he can appear before a justice and is facing a number of charges including; assault, break and enter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information about these offences is asked to contact Banff RCMP at (403)-763-6600 or Crimestoppers at (800)222-8477.