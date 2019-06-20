A 48-year-old man from Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia has been arrested and charged in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Calgarian Jeremy Boisseau.

Barry Roach was arrested on Wednesday, June 19 at his home in Nova Scotia. He has been charged with indignity to a body as part of the ongoing investigation into Boisseau's death.

"This has been a longstanding investigation and we have consulted with the Crown prosecutors office and, at this point, we are provided with charge approval for indignity to a body," said Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit. "We don't really know what the specific relationship was. It's our belief that they were together at the time of the homicide."

Chisholm confirms Roach is known to police.

Police believe Boisseau was killed in late 2016 in a Bridgeland apartment and that his body was then transported to the Waiparous area.

The body of the missing 29-year-old was located in a wooded area north of Waiparous, off Forestry Trunk Road, in October 2018. Investigators returned to the area in May and located additional evidence as a result of tips from the public.

"We did discover further evidence during that search in May, that was last month, and that helped obtain the evidence that we have now."

Chisholm says the investigation, which began as a missing persons investigation before becoming a homicide investgation, is ongoing and the laying of a murder charge remains the goal.

"We're always open to the fact that there may be other suspects," said Chisholm. "At this time, Mr. Roach has been charged with indignity to a dead human body. It is an open investigation and we're going to push forward with the investigation."

"Anybody that has any information with respect to the whereabouts of Mr Boisseau between December 26, 2016 and December 27 (2016), anybody that has information that can link him to other individuals or Mr. Roach, we're looking for that information."

Anyone having information that could potentially assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.