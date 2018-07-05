CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspect in Canada Day sexual assault of teen in Red Deer may be in Calgary
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 2:03PM MDT
The Red Deer RCMP detachment is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Red Deer on Canada Day.
The aggravated sexual assault of the teenage girl occurred on the night of July 1 and was reported to police. The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assault and RCMP say the victim knew her attacker.
RCMP have identified 18-year-old Darrien Nepoose of Red Deer as the suspect in the assault but officers have not been able to locate him. A warrant has been issued for Nepoose’s arrest and investigators believe the suspect may have travelled to Calgary.
Nepoose is described as:
- A First Nations male
- Approximately 150 cm (4’11”) tall
- Weighing roughly 41 kg (90 lbs)
- Having black hair and brown eyes
Anyone who encounters Nepoose is asked not to approach him and to contact police immediately. Tips may be submitted to the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.