CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service are investigating the death of a woman found in the city's northwest and say a man has been taken into custody.

According to CPS officials, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 34th Avenue and 79th Street N.W., in the community of Bowness, at around 6 a.m. following reports a body had been found in the road.

EMS transported a woman in her 30s from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police confirm the woman has died. The nature of her death has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said in a release Monday afternoon that a man has been taken into custody. Police said the victim and accused were known to each other, however no other details have been released.

Jeremy Loewen tells CTV News he spotted the severely injured woman in the road and attempted to help her.

"I was checking for a pulse and 911 said start doing chest compressions," said Loewen. "I said she’s passed. She’s dead. Her lips were blue, her hands were curled up like this (gestures with his hands) and her eyes were open."

Loewen doesn't know what happened to the woman but says the scene was gruesome.

"The body was here, and behind her there was blood, blood and blood. There was just sections of blood, but nothing on the sidewalk, it was just on the road."

Police continue to investigate the woman's death. Anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.