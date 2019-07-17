Members of the Calgary Police Service surrounded an apartment building in the city's northeast during an investigation into a shooting during a domestic response.

A resident of an apartment in the 300 block of Grier Avenue N.E. confirmed to CTV that a bullet landed in her unit.

"It was my apartment that a bullet came flying through," said the resident. "It went right through the one wall, through a mattress, through the other wall and into the living room and stopped."

"We have three cats and a dog, and (given) how many people were in that apartment, I'm so surprised we didn't get hurt or hit by the bullet."

The resident says one of her neighbours had been boisterous in the minutes before the shooting. "The guy whose apartment that the gun got shot through, he was out here just earlier, prior to that, yelling at the top of his lungs, screaming, all that stuff. About 15 minutes later, the shot happened."

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the evening