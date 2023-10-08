Suspect in death of Sundre, Alta., woman discovered dead

A man identified as a suspect in a Sundre, Alta., homicide investigation was discovered dead Saturday.

On Friday, Sundre RCMP discovered a dead woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of a local business. Homicide investigators were called in and identified a suspect, as well as a suspect vehicle that they believed was involved in the homicide.

On Saturday, police located the suspect vehicle in a rural Sundre area, and nearby, they discovered the suspect, who was dead.

The cause of the suspect's death is under investigation, but police say they are no longer seeking any suspects in the woman's homicide.

They said there is no threat to the public.