CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms a 29-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in the southeast neighbourhood of Ramsay in 2007.

The accused, who cannot be named as he was 16 at the time of the homicide, was identified as a result of the work of investigators and forensic specialists.

The body of 37-year old Tara-Anne Landgraf was located in the 700 block of Burns Ave. S.E. in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2007 by a passerby.

Landgraf has been stabbed multiple times and sexually assaulted. Investigators do not believe Landgraf knew her attacker.

DNA was collected from forensic evidence but there was no match in the National DNA Data Bank or the Crime Scenes Index of 2007.

A review of the unsolved murder began in late 2019 and, in September 2020, a potential suspect was identified.

On Feb. 5, the 29-year-old man was arrested in Edmonton.

“We never stop in our pursuit of justice for murder victims," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the CPS homicide unit in a statement. "As technology advances, we are continuously reviewing unsolved homicides to see how new techniques can be applied to find new leads and bring answers to families of murder victims.

"Investigators have been in touch with Tara-Anne’s loved ones and they are relieved after all this time to have answers in her tragic death."

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Feb, 16.