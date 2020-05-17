Suspect in historical sexual assault arrested in Alberta
Published Sunday, May 17, 2020 4:23PM MDT
Jason Aaron Sunwalk, 30, is charged with multiple sexual assaults. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP say a suspect wanted in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults has been arrested.
Police posted on Twitter that Jason Aaron Sunwalk, 30, was arrested Sunday.
A warrant for Sunwalk's arrest was issued when a complainant came forward to Gleichen RCMP about incidents that took place when they lived on the Siksika First Nation.
There are no details on where Sunwalk was found.