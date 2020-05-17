CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP say a suspect wanted in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults has been arrested.

Police posted on Twitter that Jason Aaron Sunwalk, 30, was arrested Sunday.

A warrant for Sunwalk's arrest was issued when a complainant came forward to Gleichen RCMP about incidents that took place when they lived on the Siksika First Nation.

There are no details on where Sunwalk was found.