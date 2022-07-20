Suspect in July Lethbridge assault with taser and BB gun arrested

A Lethbridge man has been arrested in relation to a July assault with a BB gun and taser.

On July 7, two men, who knew each other, were involved in a disagreement at a residence on the 1700 block of 10A Avenue South. One man tasered the other, then shot him a number of times with a BB gun.

The victim left the residence and went to hospital for treatment of his injuries, while the suspect fled the scene ahead of the arrival of police.

On July 10, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Clayton Wade Jordan. He is now in custody, waiting for a bail hearing.