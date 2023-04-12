Suspect in kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault of sex workers appears in Calgary court

A man accused of targeting women in Calgary's sex trade is to be back before a judge Friday as his case makes its way through the courts.

Richard Robert Mantha, who is 59, faces 13 charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police cordoned off a rural property east of the Calgary looking for evidence last week after at least three sex workers were drugged, and physically and sexually assaulted.

Investigators also brought in cadaver dogs, but no bodies were found.

Mantha is accused in three separate cases of assault beginning in August 2021, as well as two dates in April 2022.

One of the assaults allegedly involved a firearm, another a knife and the third choking, strangling or suffocating.

Mantha wore a blue jail jumpsuit as he appeared by video Wednesday. His lawyer, Kim Arial, asked for the matter be adjourned until Friday.

She expressed concern her client was having difficulty accessing phones at the Calgary Remand Centre, which made it difficult to plan ahead and discuss options for bail.

Mantha addressed the judge as his case ended.

“Thank you ma'am. Bless you.”

Calgary police are still investigating the case and are urging any other potential victims to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.