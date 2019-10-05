

Dave Dormer, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





CALGARY — Police have arrested a suspect believed responsible for nearly 20 nighttime break-ins over the last month in the north and northeast quadrants of the city.

The most recent happened about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the community of Skyview Ranch, where a suspect pulled out a knife when confronted by a homeowner before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.

Another four break-and-enters were also reported Friday in the communities of Whitehorn and Coral Springs.

Police say residents have been home during several of the break-and-enters and an operation was launched to identify a suspect.

The Fugitive Apprehension Team was brought in following Friday's' break-ins and a warrant was executed at a home in the 0-100 block of Whitefield Cres. N.E. about 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Police believe the suspect fled just before officers arrived to serve the warrant, then committed the break-in in Skyview Ranch.

Harmandeep Sidhu, 18, was arrested later Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.