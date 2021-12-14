Suspect in random downtown Calgary stabbing arrested after witness directs police

The Calgary Police Service is lauding the actions of a Good Samaritan who safely tracked the suspect in a recent downtown stabbing and notified police of his whereabouts.

The stabbing attack took place the 800 block of Third Street S.E. on the afternoon of Dec. 9. A passerby called 911 after the victim reached out to him for help in the moments after the attack.

While on the phone with dispatch, the Good Samaritan tracked the stabbing suspect from a safe distance and relayed their direction of travel to police.

Officers arrived and apprehended the suspect without incident. Police officials say he was carrying multiple knives at the time of arrest.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital by ambulance in life-threatening condition. His condition stabilized post-treatment and he has been released from hospital.

"We wish to thank the Good Samaritan for his willingness to intervene to help someone in need on a downtown street, and for his courage in safely following the suspect while providing critical information to responding officers," said District 1 Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs. "Your actions are attributed to the victim surviving the attack and the suspect being apprehended."

Investigators believe the stabbing was random and a motive has not been determined.

Tyler Crying-Head, the 39-year-old accused, has been charged with aggravated assault and weapon dangerous to the public. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.