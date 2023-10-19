Suspect in southeast Calgary sex assault sought; police look to public for help

A woman was sexually assaulted while walking in southeast Calgary one morning in August, police say.

Having come up empty in the search for a suspect, investigators are now asking for the public's aid.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, along 36 Street S.E. toward Memorial Drive.

Police say the woman was groped from behind by an unknown assailant, who then fled from the area on foot and was long gone when officers arrived.

Though he hasn't been identified, investigators have a description and images of their suspect, which they shared on Thursday.

He's described as 18 to 25 years old with a slim build and black hair.

Images of the suspect were taken from local CCTV footage.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

