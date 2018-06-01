

CTV Calgary Staff





Officials with the Calgary Police Service confirm the man wanted in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man last Sunday has been arrested.

A man in his 20s was found in medical distress at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2018 in the 200 block of 15 Avenue S.E. near the stairwell to the walkway to Victoria Park LRT station. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Craig Cutter, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Investigators originally thought that the man had been injured in a nearby altercation involving at least 10 people but have since found that incident to be unrelated. Police say the man was actually hurt in a separate fight in the area and believe the victim was stabbed.

Homicide detectives have since charged Kyle Stanley James Bearhat with one count of manslaughter. Bearhat was arrested Friday afternoon at a residence in Huntington Hills.