Suspect makes off with 4 packages of meat from Airdrie supermarket
Airdrie RCMP are seeking to identify this suspect in connection with a meat theft from a grocery store last Friday. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie are looking to identify a man they say stole a number of packages of meat from a local supermarket last week.
RCMP were called to the Save-On-Foods store on Market Street S.E. in Airdrie on Jan. 24 for reports of a theft.
Witnesses say a man inside the store allegedly stuck four packages of meat under his jacket and left without paying for them.
The suspect was then seen getting into the passenger side of a black truck which then fled the scene.
The man is described as:
- Caucasian
- In his 50s
- 5-foot-9 (175 cm) tall
- Over 220 lbs (100 kg)
- Wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and glasses
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP by calling 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.