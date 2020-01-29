CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie are looking to identify a man they say stole a number of packages of meat from a local supermarket last week.

RCMP were called to the Save-On-Foods store on Market Street S.E. in Airdrie on Jan. 24 for reports of a theft.

Witnesses say a man inside the store allegedly stuck four packages of meat under his jacket and left without paying for them.

The suspect was then seen getting into the passenger side of a black truck which then fled the scene.

The man is described as:

Caucasian

In his 50s

5-foot-9 (175 cm) tall

Over 220 lbs (100 kg)

Wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and glasses

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP by calling 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.