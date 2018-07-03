A 25-year-old man has been released from custody after allegedly stealing a number of vehicles and attacking a vehicle owner with bear spray during a July 1 crime spree that stretched from Priddis to Redwood Meadows.

According to RCMP, the crime spree started in Priddis at approximately 10:00 a.m. Canada Day and concluded with the apprehension of the suspect at a gas station in Bragg Creek at 1:30 p.m. During the three-and-a-half ordeal, officers received numerous reports of property thefts between Priddis and Redwood Meadows including several vehicle thefts. One vehicle owner was allegedly assaulted with bear spray while attempting to halt the thief.

All of the stolen property, including the vehicles, has been recovered. RCMP officials say the crime spree was ‘drug fueled’.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Thomas Hildenbrand of no fixed address faces the following charges:

Robbery

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Theft of motor vehicle (two counts)

Theft over $5,000

Mischief

Hildenbrand has been released from RCMP custody and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on Tuesday, July 24.

The RCMP investigation into the Canada Day crime spree is ongoing and anyone having information regarding the thefts is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.