Banff RCMP are looking for the public's help in connection with a series of break and enters that targeted three separate resorts on Tunnel Mountain.

Police say between February and July 2019, guests staying at the locations reported items and cash missing from their rooms while they were away.

It's believed the suspect gained entry to the units through unlocked patio doors at the building.

On three occasions, guests actually caught the man in the act, at which point he falsely claimed to be a resort employee and quickly departed before authorities arrived.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Between 40 and 50 years old

5'6" to 5'9" (167 to 175 cm) tall

Medium build

'Salt and pepper' or grey hair

Canadian accent

Wearing a baseball cap

RCMP have released a sketch of the suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him. In the meantime, police remind people to secure valuable items, even when stored inside locked rooms and vehicles.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600 or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.