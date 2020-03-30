CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death early Monday morning in the northeast community of Pineridge.

Police were called to the 5700 block of 18th Avenue N.E. at around 1 a.m. following multiple reports of gunshots.

Officers searched the area and found a man in medical distress outside the front doorway of a nearby home. Paramedics attempted to save his life but he was pronounced dead on scene.

A description of a suspect has not been released. Investigators have spoken with several potential witnesses and cleared a nearby home.

Officers continue to search the area and, as of 6 a.m., the scene remains cordoned off.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at (403) 428-8877.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.