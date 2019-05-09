Calgary police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect who stole a 10-karat gold chain worth about $12,000 from a southeast jewelry store.

A man went into the Michael Hill store in Southcentre Mall about 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 and asked to see the chain.

As the employee was about to put the chain back in a display case, the suspect reached over the counter and snatched it out of their hands then fled.

Once outside, the suspect was picked up by a dark-coloured SUV.

Police have released surveillance photos the suspect, who is described as being 5-ft.-8 with a slight build, curly hair, glasses and facial hair.

He was wearing a baseball hat and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.