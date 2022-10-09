Suspect sought after teen girls attacked in Lethbridge Safeway parking lot

Two teen girls in Lethbridge were attacked with scissors late last week, resulting in one losing a chunk of hair.

Lethbridge police say the attack occurred in the parking lot of the southern Alberta city's west-end Safeway grocery store, between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

According to police, the girls — both 13 years of age — were approached by an older teen boy who was not known to them.

He pulled a pair of scissors, grabbed one of the girls and cut off what was described as a "large section of hair," police say, then attempted to do the same to the other girl but failed.

Police say the girls fled and reported the incident.

Now, police are looking for a suspect believed to be between 15 and 18 years old, described as Caucasian, 5'10" tall with blue eyes.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and Nike shoes at the time of the attack, police say.

During the attack, his face was largely covered by his hood and a medical mask, according to police.

Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 regarding file No. 22022166.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by one of the following methods: