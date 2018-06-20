Police are working to track down a male suspect in connection with a bank robbery in northeast Calgary last month.

Officials say that on May 15, a man entered the ATB bank at 2555 32 Street N.E. and handed over a note to the teller that demanded cash.

Once the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money, he took the note back and left the bank.

The suspect is described as:

black male

20 to 30 years old

170 cm tall

medium build

He was wearing a black shirt, one black glove on his right hand, sunglasses and a camouflage-coloured hat. The suspect was also carrying a black backpack.

Following the incident, the suspect was also caught on camera without the hat or sunglasses.

Anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Robbery Team at 403-428-8787, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crimestoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org