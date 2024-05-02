Suspect sought following arson at northeast Calgary church

Police are looking for a man who set a nativity scene on fire at a church in northeast Calgary.

Security video shows a man walking up to Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Roman Catholic Parish on the evening of April 21.

He throws an object and flames break out.

He then runs away.

Firefighters responded and put out the fire quickly.

The church suffered minor damage.

There also was a similar incident caught on camera the night before, where someone threw an object and started a fire.

The hate crime unit is investigating but it's not known what motivated the arson.