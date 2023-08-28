Suspect sought following failed armed robbery in Airdrie, Alta.

Mounties out of Airdrie, Alta., are looking to the public for help finding an armed robbery suspect.

Though it seems this time, the victim got the better of his attacker.

Airdrie RCMP says just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, at the corner of Centre Avenue and Albert Street, a masked male with a bat tried to intimidate a 15-year-old out of his shoes.

The victim disarmed the suspect, police say, and the suspect fled, dropping his mask.

Police are now looking for a 16- or 17-year-old male with a light complexion and short, blonde hair.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a grey shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP in Airdrie at 403-945-7200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.