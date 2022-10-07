Suspect sought following multiple vehicle fires in Southwood

Calgary police are seeking CCTV footage as they investigate a recent series of vehicle fires in the city's southwest.

All of the incidents occurred earlier this month in the community of Southwood, police say.

According to police, multiple vehicles were set ablaze in the neighbourhood on Oct. 2, followed by another pair of vehicles on Oct. 4.

Police say a male youth or young adult is being sought in connection to all of the Southwood fires.

He's described as slim and of average build, wearing a hoodie, pants and sneakers at the time of the incidents.

Currently, police are lacking quality CCTV footage.

Police are interested in footage of the area bordered by Seattle Drive S.W. to the north, 8th Street S.W. to the west, 104th Avenue S.W. to the south and Sacramento Drive S.W. to the east, between the hours of 4 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Police are also interested in footage of the area bordered by Sabrina Road S.W. to the north and east, Elbow Drive S.W. to the west and Sacramento Drive S.W. and 110th Avenue S.W. to the south, between the hours of 4 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Anyone with footage from those locations and dates is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by one of the following methods:

Phone, at 1-800-222-8477;

Web, at calgarycrimestoppers.org; or

Through the P3 Tips app.

Footage of other suspicious activity or people in the area could also be of use to investigators, police say.