Suspect sought following three-vehicle crash

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they believe triggered a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Police say the driver of a grey Dodge Charger fled in the aftermath of the collision, which occurred shortly before 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E.

Witnesses told police they saw the grey Charger approaching the intersection from the east, at a high rate of speed, and run a red light.

The result was a collision between the grey charger with a black Dodge Charger and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said Friday night in a release.

Three people from the black Charger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One person from the Grand Cherokee was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the grey Charger took off on foot, leaving the vehicle at the scene.

Police say because of this, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run.

The driver of the grey Charger is described as male, about 5'10" to 6' tall and slim, possibly wearing a grey jacket and dark pants.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the behaviour of the suspect afterward is asked to contact police or Crime Stopper.