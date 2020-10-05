CALGARY -- Calgary Police Service investigators are seeking information regarding two seemingly unprovoked public attacks last winter that sent both victims to hospital.

The two attacks — one in Fish Creek Park and the other in the Braeside off-leash park — took place within a 10 hour window on Saturday, Feb. 15.

A man in his 50s was walking on a path in Fish Creek Park, in an area east of Macleod Trail and south of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E., shortly before 11 a.m. when he was struck from behind and robbed. The victim suffered serious injuries to his face and hands and was transported to hospital.

That evening, a teenager was walking with his mother in a dog park in the 1500 block of 110 Ave. S.W. when they encountered a man. An altercation occurred and the 15-year-old boy was stabbed. The teen was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious condition and underwent surgery.

The stabbing suspect fled using the pedestrian bridge over 14 St. S.W. and into the neighbouring community of Southwood.

Investigators originally believed the two incidents were not related due to the descriptions provided by witnesses, but surveillance footage led police to believe the same man is responsible for both random attacks.

"It is extremely rare to have had multiple random and unprovoked assaults occur so close together in our city," said Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen in a statement. "In both of these cases, the victims received significant injuries and, although they have recovered physically, the attacks have had lasting impacts on them.

"We are asking anyone with information to come forward, even if the information they have may seem insignificant."

Anyone with information about either attack is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.